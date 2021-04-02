DeaconsIllustrated - Taylor has a change of heart ends up a Deac

Heritage (NC) three-star guard Lucas Taylor had Wake Forest in his final group of schools when he committed to Clemson in early October. Late last month he parted ways with the Tigers and Steve Forbes and his staff landed Taylor on their second try to help bolster the rebuilding Wake Forest program.

Taylor is the fourth HS commitment for the 2021 class. Wake Forest has several openings to play with after roster turnover following the coaching transition and some players leaving after limited playing time under Forbes.

Rivals' Jamie Shaw checked in with Taylor a month ago and got an update on his senior season and what he was working on with his game.

Taylor’s Heritage High School was awarded a three seed in this year's playoffs. He had a good season, averaging 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, carrying them to a 10-win, 2-loss record and a conference championship in the COVID-shortened season.

“It went really well for us. We played some tough games and were able to pull them out so we would definitely say it was a success for our team.”

Even being an ACC commitment, the work does not stop for Taylor

“I would say developing more of a mid-range game and also being able to finish stronger at the rim have been some improvements”