CHAPEL HILL – The first half looked gritty, grimy and tough, with Wake Forest playing together.

The second half looked like you’d figure North Carolina’s practices look like these days.

No. 3 UNC blew past Wake Forest 85-64 on Monday night at the Smith Center, pouring 52 points on the Deacons in the second half to win its ninth straight game and deal Wake Forest its third straight road loss.

“The most important we told our team going into the game was, ‘Carolina needed to run at us. We could not run with them or behind them,’” coach Steve Forbes said. “The first half, I thought we did a really good job in defensive transition.

“Second half, you can talk about whatever you want to talk about, but that’s where the game was decided.”

Going by fast break points, North Carolina (16-3, 8-0 ACC) outscored Wake Forest 15-1, with all but two of those coming in the second half. That helps explain how UNC’s points per possession went from 0.94 in the first half to 1.35 through the first 16 minutes of the second half — which is around the time it was clear the Deacons (13-6, 5-3) weren’t mounting a comeback.

The Tar Heels were led by fourth-year guard RJ Davis, who scored a career-high 36 points — 23 of those coming in the second half. He was the Deacons’ main problem in this building a year ago, too, running his two-year total to 63 points on 23-for-37 shooting against the Deacons.

“I feel like he just got good looks,” said Hunter Sallis, who led Wake Forest with 18 points and spent much of the night guarding Davis. “He hit a couple in transition, was able to get downhill to his floater. And I mean, we watched film, he makes those shots.

“He saw a couple go in and I feel like he was seeing a big basket.”