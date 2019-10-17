News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 11:58:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Taggart shares his thoughts on Wake Forest

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Florida State owns a 7-game win streak over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but Noles coach Willie Taggart isn't taking the Deacs lightly. He dishes on what he sees from Wake Forest on film and wher...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}