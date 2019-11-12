Surratt out for the year, Washington out for Clemson
Throughout the 2019 season, Wake Forest football has had a trio of prolific receivers spreading out defenses and helping rack up points. Now the Deacs are down two of the big three. Football coach ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news