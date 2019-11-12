News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 13:53:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Surratt out for the year, Washington out for Clemson

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Throughout the 2019 season, Wake Forest football has had a trio of prolific receivers spreading out defenses and helping rack up points. Now the Deacs are down two of the big three. Football coach ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}