DeaconsIllustrated - Surratt opts out ending his WF career

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt had one of the most impressive sophomore seasons in the ACC in many years before an injury ended his season after nine games. On Wednesday Surratt announced his decision to sit ou the 2020 season and focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL draft via Twitter.

Head football coach Dave Clawson alluded to a scholarship player opting out during a press conference last week and it appears that Surratt was that player.

Surratt logged almost 1,400 snaps over two seasons at Wake Forest. His sophomore campaign was impressive logging 1,001 yards receiving on 66 catches with 11 touchdowns in just nine games. He won first-team All-ACC honors and he had the fifth-most receiving yards by a Wake Forest player in a single-season.