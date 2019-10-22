WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering a ruptured bicep tendon during the Demon Deacons’ game with Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 19. Strnad had a successful surgery on Tuesday morning.

“We are disappointed for Justin,” said head coach Dave Clawson. “Justin was one of those players who left it all on the field for Wake Forest the last five years. He’s been an outstanding player, a great leader, and did everything right in our program. He will still be a valuable part of our program moving forward.”