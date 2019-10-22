Strnad to miss remainder of season
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering a ruptured bicep tendon during the Demon Deacons’ game with Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 19. Strnad had a successful surgery on Tuesday morning.
“We are disappointed for Justin,” said head coach Dave Clawson. “Justin was one of those players who left it all on the field for Wake Forest the last five years. He’s been an outstanding player, a great leader, and did everything right in our program. He will still be a valuable part of our program moving forward.”
Strnad, a team captain, played in 46 games during his career, starting each of the last 20 contests. He leads Wake Forest in tackles with 69 this year and ranks seventh in the ACC with 9.7 tackles per game. Strnad’s average of 9.9 tackles per game in ACC contests is the third-best average in the league.
Strnad was recently named to the Bednarik Award watch list and was also on the preseason Butkus Award and Senior Bowl watch lists.
Strnad’s 244 career tackles is the 40th-highest career total in school history. He is 22nd all-time among Deacon defenders with 22.5 tackles for loss.