Simmons details his recruitment, relationships on Wake staff
Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E Lee defensive back Robert Simmons is not shy when it comes to facing elite competition. That personality trait, combined with his product on the field, has his recruitm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news