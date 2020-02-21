News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 17:31:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Simmons details his recruitment, relationships on Wake staff

Russell Johnson • DeaconsIllustrated
Recruiting Writer

Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E Lee defensive back Robert Simmons is not shy when it comes to facing elite competition. That personality trait, combined with his product on the field, has his recruitm...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}