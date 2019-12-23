The early December signing period has come and gone, and there are some key players out of the Pelican State that still remain unsigned. Among them is 2020 Rummel CB Gavin Holmes , one of the top players in this year’s Louisiana cycle .

Holmes is in no rush to make one of the biggest choices of his life thus far. “I wanted to make sure I gave it time before I made a decision. I just needed to give it enough time so I decided to wait.”





One of the reasons he may have decided to wait until the February period is because his recruitment has been blowing up as of late. He just came back from an official visit to Washington State University.





“I felt a great environment out there, it was very home like. I enjoyed meeting the coaching staff. I loved the campus and the family feeling I had out there. It’s definitely somewhere I could see myself being at.

Coach (Mike) Leach and Coach (Darcel) Mcbeth told me that they are losing guys and that they need guys like me to come in. They told me I have a chance to play right away and that with my skillset, I would fit perfect in their defensive scheme.”





While the Cougars seem to be the presumptive favorite to land Holmes, they are far from the only school vying for his services. Wake Forest, Arkansas State and UTSA have all extended scholarship offers in the past 3 weeks. Arkansas and UCLA have also shown interest as of late to the former Colorado commit. The 3 star prospect does plan to take more official visits before he makes a final decision.





“I have a official visit to Wake Forest scheduled next month and we’re actually talking about when my official to UTSA will be. I talked to (head) coach (Jeff) Traylor today about it.”





Check back with PelicanPreps to stay informed on updates for Gavin Holmes and more Louisiana prospects in 2020 and beyond.