News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 23:46:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Sell sold on his future with the Deacs during his OV

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

A major part of the Wake Forest 2020 class was a restocking of the offensive line. That group makes up the largest group of commits in the class and one of the top commits is Ohio lineman George Se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}