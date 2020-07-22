DeaconsIllustrated - Sciba Named to Groza Award Watch List

The Clover, S.C. native is coming off the best season for a Demon Deacon kicker in program history. Sciba connected on a Wake Forest record 24 of 25 field goals while also setting the school record with 119 points in a single season.

In 2019, Sciba was one of 20 semifinalists for the award and one of just three from the ACC.





After hitting the final 11 field goals of his freshman season, he started the 2019 season with 23 consecutive made field goals. The 34 consecutive field goals made set a new NCAA record.

Sciba enters his junior campaign with plenty of national acclaim, earning preseason All-America honors from five separate publications including first-team honors from Lindy’s Sports.

He is looking to stamp his place as the best kicker not only in Wake Forest history but in the history of the ACC. He currently ranks second in conference history with a .915 field goal percentage and his 1.65 career field goals per game rank fourth in ACC history.