Sam Hartman out indefinitely

Wake Forest will be without its star quarterback indefinitely.

The program announced Wednesday morning that Sam Hartman is out with a non-football related medical issue. There is no timeline for his return; the news comes three weeks and one day before Wake's season opener against VMI (Sept. 1).

The fifth-year quarterback practiced in full Monday morning, and Tuesday was an off day. Hartman was at Wednesday morning's practice when the news was announced, but was not suited up.

He sought medical attention Tuesday and was ruled out indefinitely because of a medical evaluation that took place at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said through a news release. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

Hartman is either Wake's career record-holder or close to it in most passing categories. He was responsible for 50 touchdowns (39 passing, 11 rushing) last season, becoming the third ACC player ever to record at least 50 touchdowns.

Hartman had a medical issue in high school, when a rare thyroid disease caused an immediate surgery before his junior year. This issue is not related to that, according to a program spokesman.

“Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach," Dave Clawson said through a release. "As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely-focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field.

"Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery.”

It leaves Wake Forest with three scholarship quarterbacks, none of whom has started a game in their careers. Fourth-year Michael Kern and third-year Mitch Griffis have been battling for the No. 2 spot, and Brett Griffis is a freshman who enrolled in January.

Santino Marucci, who entered the program in 2020 as a quarterback but was moved to defense in the spring, was back at quarterback for Wednesday morning's practice.