Sam Hartman has officially committed to Notre Dame for his final season of college football.

The former Wake Forest quarterback has been expected to transfer to the Irish since the day of Wake's win in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23, as was initially reported on Deacons Illustrated.

Hartman visited Notre Dame this week after having entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Dec. 27. The window for transfers to make visits reopened on Wednesday.

With a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Hartman posted a simple caption and two photos of himself in a Notre Dame jersey.