Former Richmond defensive back Malik Mustapha played the winter FCS football season before opting to transfer out of Spiders' program late last month. One of the programs to reach out to Mustapha after he hit the portal was Wake Forest. The Deacs are needing some help in the secondary after some transfers out following the 2020 season. Mustapha a Charlotte native was recruited by Wake Forest some out of high school. He spoke with Deacons Illustrated about his interest in joining the Wake Forest football program.