Recruit update: Juke Harris
Future Wake Forest guard has been busy since committing to Deacons in the spring
GREENSBORO – Making a trip from Salisbury to Greensboro for this past weekend’s Josh Level Classic wasn’t like the other traveling Juke Harris has done in the past month.
The Class of 2024 guard has been to Atlanta, Phoenix and Dallas while playing on the Nike EYBL circuit for Team CP3. Harris, who committed to Wake Forest two months ago, most recently had a chance to work on what he said was a goal of his for this summer.
“I’ve put in a whole lot of work on the defensive end,” Harris told Deacons Illustrated at Dudley High School. “Especially in Dallas when my shot wasn’t falling, I had to do something else to impact the game a lot.
“So I definitely sat down and defended.”
The 6-6, 175-pound combo guard is a three-level scorer who knows he’ll have to be ready for the adjustment to defending college players when he gets to Wake Forest next summer.
Harris was a major win for coach Steve Forbes on the recruiting trail, a top-40 player who opted to pledge for the Deacons over Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Kansas and Miami (among others).
Two months after his commitment announcement in Salisbury’s gym, Harris said he has no regrets and that he’s not still being courted by other schools.
“No regrets and nobody’s trying to flip me, it’s done,” Harris said.
What comes with that is now Harris becomes something of a recruiter for the Deacons.
The Class of 2024 in North Carolina is loaded with talent. Harris is one of 11 in-state players ranked in the top 100 of Rivals’ overall rankings for the class.
Another of those is point guard Bishop Boswell, a point guard at Myers Park High School in Charlotte and also a Team CP3 member, who sat with Harris and fellow Wake Forest commit Bryson Cokley during the rising stars game on Saturday.
“I’m trying to get Bishop Boswell to come with me,” Harris said. “I feel good about Bishop, hopefully he comes along.”
(Stay tuned with Deacons Illustrated for stories on Boswell and Cokley in the coming days.)
The Josh Level Classic this past Saturday was, respectfully, not the time or place to evaluate Harris’ growth or development on the defensive end. It’s an all-star game for a great cause and should be praised for its purpose.
But it’s also an up-and-down game that highlights offensive skill more than anything else.
Harris had 14 points, including a couple of 3-pointers, in his team’s 132-118 loss. His highlight was a one-handed alley-oop finish that essentially ended the third quarter early (with a few seconds left).
Harris filled a break on the right wing, with Duke commit and CP3 teammate Isaiah Evans bringing the ball up the left side. Evans threw a lob to Harris, who flushed it over another CP3 teammate in Drake Powell (UNC commit).