GREENSBORO – Making a trip from Salisbury to Greensboro for this past weekend’s Josh Level Classic wasn’t like the other traveling Juke Harris has done in the past month.

The Class of 2024 guard has been to Atlanta, Phoenix and Dallas while playing on the Nike EYBL circuit for Team CP3. Harris, who committed to Wake Forest two months ago, most recently had a chance to work on what he said was a goal of his for this summer.

“I’ve put in a whole lot of work on the defensive end,” Harris told Deacons Illustrated at Dudley High School. “Especially in Dallas when my shot wasn’t falling, I had to do something else to impact the game a lot.

“So I definitely sat down and defended.”

The 6-6, 175-pound combo guard is a three-level scorer who knows he’ll have to be ready for the adjustment to defending college players when he gets to Wake Forest next summer.