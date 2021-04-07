DeaconsIllustrated - Randolph Childress Steps Down from Coaching Staff at Wake Forest

“I love coaching and Wake Forest, and I treasure the relationships my family and I have with Deacon Nation,” Childress said. “With the support of my wife Tabetha, we feel that this is the right time for me to step away and explore other opportunities. I am proud of the role I have served in helping young men be successful on and off the court. I look forward to continuing to serve my community and will always support Wake Forest Athletics.”

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Following 10 years as a member of the Wake Forest Athletics staff, including the past nine as an assistant men’s basketball coach, Randolph Childress (‘95) is leaving the coaching staff to consider other professional opportunities.

“Randolph Childress is a consummate professional and loyal member of the Wake Forest family,” director of athletics John Currie said. “Since my return to Winston-Salem I have personally witnessed how much Randolph pours his heart and soul into coaching and mentoring student-athletes. I know Randolph will have success in whatever the next path he chooses and of course he will always be at home at Wake Forest.”

“I am grateful to have worked with and gotten to know Randolph Childress over the past year,” head coach Steve Forbes said. “His passion for Wake Forest basketball to be successful and his impact on Wake Forest and the Winston-Salem community was immediately evident to me upon my arrival. He will always be a welcome presence in the Shah Basketball Complex, Joel Coliseum and wherever the Deacon flag flies.”

Childress, who just finished his 10th year with Wake Forest Athletics and his ninth season as a member of the basketball staff in 2020-21, will now work with director of athletics John Currie and university leadership on strategic projects to benefit Wake Forest.

Childress retired from professional basketball in 2011 and then served as assistant to longtime athletics director Ron Wellman with roles in compliance, fundraising and student-athlete mentorship. He played an off-the-court mentorship role with basketball student-athletes during the 2011-12 season before joining the basketball staff full-time under former coach Jeff Bzdelik.

One of the most iconic players in Demon Deacon and ACC history, Childress had a standout career at Wake Forest from 1990-95. He earned All-American honors as a junior in 1994 and again as a senior in 1995. In 1995, Childress was named ACC Tournament MVP after leading the Deacons to their first conference title in 33 years, setting a tournament scoring record with 107 points. His 2,208 career points rank second in Wake Forest history and his No. 22 jersey hangs in the rafters of the LJVM Coliseum as one of 11 numbers retired by the basketball program.

Childress was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and was honored as an ACC Tournament Legend during the 2012 conference tournament in Atlanta.

Childress, who graduated from Wake Forest in 1995 with a degree in communication, will also explore new coaching opportunities.