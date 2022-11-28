Deacons head to Wisconsin for final iteration of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Cameron Hildreth had a triple-double for Wake Forest against Hampton on Saturday. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

One last time for Wake Forest — and the rest of each conference — playing in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. ESPN announced Monday morning that this year’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge will be the last one. It’s a move that was expected, given the changing TV rights set to occur, but marks the end of an era. In conjunction with the shuttering of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, ESPN announced that next season will have an ACC-SEC Challenge. The ACC-Big Ten Challenge was first played in 1999. Through expansion in both leagues, the basketball matchups have been a constant — and now will end with a 23rd edition. Perhaps it’s fitting, then, for the Deacons to be playing a team they’ve only faced within the confines of this made-for-TV event. All three of Wake’s matchups against Wisconsin have come in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, starting with the first version of the event in 1999. Wake Forest won that first one and the two since, in 2002 and 2005. The Deacons can make it a clean sweep of the Badgers with Tuesday night’s trip north and not only win a third straight game this season, but close out their history in this event on a positive note. * Note: An earlier version of this story said the event was the "first of its kind," which was false. The ACC and Big East had an earlier event in the 1990s. **********

Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game: Time: 9 p.m. Location: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisc. TV: ESPNU. Series; last meeting: Wake Forest leads 3-0; Wake Forest won 91-88 in 2005 — Justin Gray scored 37 to lead the Deacons. Records: Wake Forest 6-1; Wisconsin 5-1. Stat to watch: 55.3% | 39.2%. Both of these are 2-point shooting percentages; the first is Wake Forest’s and the second is Wisconsin’s. Wake’s percentage is 43rd in the country; not quite the 58.5% that was fourth nationally a year ago, but not as far off as you’d think given the difference in the Deacons’ roster and collective skillsets. Wake Forest was 13-for-42 on 2s against Utah Valley; in four games since, the Deacons are 92 of 151 (60.9%) from inside the arc. While Wake Forest has made a lot of high-percentage shots, Wisconsin has not. The Badgers’ clip is 13th-worst in the country (351 of 363), and the worst of any power conference team. A couple of gross offensive displays in the middle of Wisconsin’s six games thus far anchor the percentage. The Badgers were a combined 16-for-66 (24.2%) in 56-45 and 43-42 wins against Green Bay and Dayton, respectively. But in the other four games, Wisconsin has only made at least 50% of its shots inside the arc once, and that was a season-opening blowout of South Dakota. The Badgers’ last three games are that one-point win over Dayton, a one-point overtime loss to Kansas, and a 64-59 win against USC. Matchup to watch: Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby (No. 1) vs. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (No. 23). Sixth-year guard against the next-up, second-year guard of Wisconsin. Don’t look now (because it’s too early), but Appleby is fourth in the ACC in scoring (17.9) and first in assists (5.6). That’s the area where Alondes Williams came oh-so-close to being the first player in ACC history to lead the conference in both last season. Appleby will become the focal point (if he isn’t already) as Wake’s offense revs up, and that means drawing the opponents’ best defender. In Wisconsin’s case, that’s Hepburn. Last season he became the first freshman to start a season opener for Wisconsin since 2001. The 6-2, 205-pounder has started every game for the Badgers since last season and is coming off of a career-high-tying 17 points against USC in the finale of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Badger to watch: Guard Connor Essegian (No. 3). Setting aside that Essegian has an extra letter in his first name, he’s going to be a key part of Wake’s defensive game plan. That will basically read as: Don’t let him get any daylight. Essegian is shooting above 50% (13 of 24) on 3s this season. He’s made at least two in five of Wisconsin’s six games (he only played seven minutes in the other and didn’t attempt a 3), and is coming off of a combined 9-for-17 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The freshman from Fort Wayne, Ind., scored in double figures in each of those games in the Bahamas — which were against Dayton, Kansas and USC — marking his first double-digit scoring efforts of the season. Essegian is only 5-for-15 on 2-point attempts this season, notably with nine fewer 2s than 3s. Worth noting: Essegian’s minutes increased because former Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath didn’t play in Wisconsin’s last three games.

Deacon to watch: Wing Damari Monsanto (No. 30). Heating up … heating up … Monsanto caught fire against Hampton. The fourth-year sharpshooter connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers on Saturday, matching the most 3s he’s ever made in a college game (three times in his only season playing at East Tennessee State). Monsanto hit a couple of 3s before the Deacons left for Jamaica and found his rhythm in Wake’s two-game stay on the island, going 7-for-15. He’s kept it going with 10 3s in Wake’s last two games. Though Wake’s game on Saturday, Monsanto was tied for the ACC lead with 19 3-pointers—and that’s with a 0-for-4 start to his season. Wake Forest needs Monsanto to remain a consistent threat from long range this season. The Deacons have guards who can create shots for others in Appleby and Jao Ituka, and versatility inside with Andrew Carr, Zach Keller and Bobi Klintman. If Cameron Hildreth is the do-it-all wing, Monsanto slides into a role as a microwavable scorer who’s always a threat to catch fire. Of note: Wisconsin has held opponents to a 23.4% clip on 3s this season, the sixth-best rate in the country.