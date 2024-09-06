Deacons pull away from N.C. A&T and, perhaps more importantly, land on a QB moving forward
Running through some recruiting rumors, including the latest on a linebacker who's a Wake Forest target
Diving into the first game preview of Wake Forest's season, as the Deacons welcome N.C. A&T on Thursday night
Breaking down what you need to know about Wake Forest's opponent to start the season
Wake Forest will enter Thursday night's opener with plan to play both QBs who competed for job in fall camp
Deacons pull away from N.C. A&T and, perhaps more importantly, land on a QB moving forward
Running through some recruiting rumors, including the latest on a linebacker who's a Wake Forest target
Diving into the first game preview of Wake Forest's season, as the Deacons welcome N.C. A&T on Thursday night