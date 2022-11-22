Deacons have to bounce back from rough loss that ended tournament in Jamaica

Steve Forbes was perturbed by the way Wake Forest lost in the final game of its trip to Jamaica on Sunday. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

Wake Forest went to the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic to win basketball games, not have a good time at the beach, and was two minutes away from notching off that second win. You probably know what happened next. The Deacons now have to recover after a late-game collapse against Loyola Marymount. The opponent for Wednesday night’s game — South Carolina State — isn’t to be overlooked. But this feels like it’s a lot more about Wake Forest than the Bulldogs. “I’m going to have to go back and look at it and see where we can fix it,” coach Steve Forbes said after Sunday’s overtime loss to LMU. “But it’s inexcusable. It’s probably one of the worst losses I think I’ve ever had as a head coach at the end of the game, just not being able to finish a game. “It’s very disappointing.” Now the Deacons have to flip that disappointment into motivation against S.C. State, the first of two home games against 300-plus-ranked KenPom teams (the other is Hampton on Saturday). **********

Here’s what to know ahead of Wednesday night’s game: Time: 8:30 p.m. Location: Joel Coliseum. TV: ACC Network. Series; last meeting: Wake Forest leads 3-0; WF won 100-57 in 2002. Records: S.C. State 0-5; Wake Forest 4-1. Stat to watch: 14.7. That’s the average length of a defensive possession for S.C. State, which is the fifth-shortest in the country (per KenPom). In other words: S.C. State doesn’t play defense for very long. First-year coach Erik Martin is a disciple of Bob Huggins. He played for him at Cincinnati (1991-93) and coached with him at Kansas State and West Virginia — the latter for 15 seasons. So you’re likely to see a lot of the staples of Huggins — pressure defense, tenacious energy — in the beginning stages of being installed by Martin with the Bulldogs. It’ll likely mean Wake Forest gets plenty of opportunity to run and score quickly in transition. That’s where the Deacons will benefit from having Tyree Appleby and Daivien Williamson, assuming they’re at full strength. Bulldog to watch: Guard Rakeim Gary (No. 11). S.C. State doesn’t have a player averaging double-digit scoring, so Gary is the leading scorer at 9.6 points per game. He’s coming off of two nice games, though. Gary scored 13 in a 33-point loss at Kentucky, which saw the 5-10, 165-pound sophomore make 3 of 6 3-pointers. He followed it up with 15 points against North Florida in a loss Saturday, hitting another three 3s. The past two games have also been the first starts of Gary’s career.