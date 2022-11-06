WINSTON-SALEM – Get it out of the way now: Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia are only walking through the doors of Joel Coliseum when their professional schedules allow for a pop-in visit.

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team will start the next chapter in coach Steve Forbes’ tenure with a team that’s more likely to resemble the style and pacing of his teams from East Tennessee State.

That’s how it goes with a coach entering his third season, with a roster entirely comprised of his recruits. It’s a chapter that’s first pages will be written Monday night against Fairfield.

A preseason of a couple of mixed results sets the stage for Wake Forest to jump into the season.

Wake Forest played a mostly strong second half in its closed-door scrimmage against Ohio State, and played a strong first half against Winston-Salem State in this past week’s exhibition game. The inconsistencies of the first half against the Buckeyes and second half against the Rams are a concern that would quickly be forgotten with a thorough performance against Fairfield.

Forbes’ rotation was nine deep a little more than six minutes into the exhibition game, and that was with Jao Ituka sidelined by a knee injury.

The 57-year-old Forbes would prefer to have substitution patterns whittled down.

“We’ve gotta get some separation off the bench,” Forbes said. “I think right now, we’re kinda just playing guys to see how they play. I’d rather see some separation here and see some guys step up and take some minutes.”

Wake Forest is a younger team than it was last season, when the Deacons had five players who entered the season with at least three seasons of college basketball under their belts.

Forbes pointed out that going from the scrimmage to the exhibition was a learning experience for his younger players.

“I didn’t think we had a great week of practice. I told them that,” Forbes said of the week leading into the exhibition. “We didn’t really make the improvement that we needed to make from the Ohio State scrimmage to tonight.

“So we’ve got to learn from it and move on and get ready to play on Monday, which will be a tough game.”

We’re on the verge of seeing how far Wake Forest has come since last we saw the Deacons.

