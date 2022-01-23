Preview: Boston College at Wake Forest

The recalibration of Wake Forest’s roster not only brought an infusion of talent – it gave the Deacons experience and made them the oldest team (per KenPom) in the ACC.

You could see the talent on full display during Saturday night’s throttling of North Carolina; now you should see the experience on display when Wake Forest plays host to Boston College less than 48 hours later.

“I feel like they’ll be locked in, especially after we won,” coach Steve Forbes said after Wake’s 98-76 win against UNC. “I’m pretty good at bringing them back down to earth, too. We already talked about it in the locker room.

“We’ll have to be ready to play.”

That hasn’t been much of a problem for the Deacons this season.

And after 20 games, pumping his team up isn’t something Forbes sees as a challenge – or maybe not as much of one as you’d think.

“I’ve been blessed to coach some great teams, man. And at this time of year, you know what happens with the really great teams?” Forbes said. “They coach themselves. … They need direction from me and the staff, but they take care of business.”

**********

Here’s what to know ahead of Monday night’s game:

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Announcers: Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst).

Series; last meeting: Boston College leads 15-12; Wake Forest won 69-65 last season.

Records: BC 8-9, 3-4 ACC; Wake Forest 16-4, 6-3.

Eagle to watch: James Karnik, center.

Having a career-high in scoring in your 111th college game seems … notable.

That was the case for Karnik on Saturday, with a 26-point display against Virginia Tech.

The Lehigh transfer who’s been at BC for two seasons had scored in double figures once in the previous seven games – a 17-point game against Clemson a week and a half ago – and most recently had one point against Louisville.

But Karnik, a 6-9, 230-pounder, supplied a lot of the offensive punch in BC’s 68-63 win over the Hokies, shooting 10-for-12 and securing nine rebounds.

Wake Forest’s interior defenders are coming off of a game in which they limited Armando Bacot’s impact, so it’s not like the Deacons’ big men should lack confidence going into this matchup.

Deacon to watch: Damari Monsanto, forward.

En-core! En-core! En-core!

So, the encore calls could be made for several Deacons. But Monsanto’s personal 9-0 run that came in a 61-second span was the straw that broke the Tar Heels’ backs – and in only his second game as a Deacon.

Through two games, Monsanto has done that and led Wake Forest with eight rebounds, despite playing only 12 minutes against Georgia Tech. Given his two performances thus far, and that Forbes said Monsanto is still rounding into shape, let your imagination run wild with what Monsanto could become over the next few weeks.

KenPom prediction: Wake Forest wins 77-65.

Deacons Illustrated prognosis: This feels like a take-care-of-business game for Wake Forest.

And, for good measure, it’s an avoid-any-letdown situation.

The Deacons are riding the emotional high of dismantling North Carolina on Saturday, and a quick turnaround with a rescheduled game has Boston College coming to town.

It’s not a reeling BC team, as has been the case in some past seasons – the Eagles just notched a win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Earl Grant needs more time to build at BC, which seems like an impossible place for even good coaches to win at, but this team is arguably overachieving with three wins in ACC play already.

The Deacons don’t need to follow up their big win with a clunker, and there’s not much of a reason to think they will.