News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 16:30:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Wake knocks off NC State for third year in a row

Jeremy Brevard
USAToday

WINSTON-SALEM, NC- The #23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons knocked off rival NC State in a major way on Saturday afternoon. Check out pics from the blowout win over the Wolfpack.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}