Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 11:05:37 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Grades and Snap Counts from the Birmingham Bowl

Ylrjgi4dgbjlacttfxtb
Boogie Basham celebrates a sack in the Birmingham Bowl
Butch Dill/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated.com
Managing Editor

Wake Forest continued their bowl success under Dave Clawson in the Birmingham Bowl beating Memphis. We take a look back at the Pro Football Focus Grades and Snap Counts from that performance.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}