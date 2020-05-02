Parkview (Ga.) DB Quincy Bryant details timing, reason behind decision
On Friday afternoon, in the middle of new basketball head coach Steve Forbes' introductory (Zoom) press conference, Parkview (Ga.) defensive back Quincy Bryant made the decision to commit to the De...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news