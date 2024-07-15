Another couple of Wake Forest pitchers were taken early on the second day of the MLB draft on Monday afternoon.

Josh Hartle was picked in the third round, 83rd overall, by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Michael Massey was picked in the fourth round, 114th overall, by the Detroit Tigers.

Both pitchers are expected to sign and forego their final seasons of eligibility.

Hartle has been a three-year member of Wake’s weekend rotation. The left-hander is a hometown product, coming to Wake Forest from Reagan High School. Hartle was 24-11 in his Wake Forest career, with a 4.41 ERA and 275 strikeouts in 246 2/3 innings.

The signing bonus slot value for Hartle’s draft pick is $920,800.

Massey spent two seasons at Wake Forest after transferring from Tulane. He was one of Wake’s most valuable relievers in the 2023 season, going 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings. This past season, Massey moved to a starting role and struggled throughout the year with a herniated disc, eventually moving back into the bullpen at the end of the season.

The signing bonus slot value for Massey’s draft pick is $637,200.