GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr was named ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.Sarr averaged 17.0 points and 11.7 rebounds over three games at the Wooden Legacy, leading the Demon Deacons to a runner-up finish in Anaheim. He had 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in the opening round victory over Charleston. In the semifinal win over Long Beach State, he posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Sarr had his third double-double of the season against No. 14 Arizona in the final, tying a career-high with 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He was named to the Wooden Legacy All-Tournament Team as he led the tournament in rebounding while shooting 16-27 (.593) from the floor and 19-24 (.792) from the line.

“Olivier played very well at the Wooden Legacy,” said head coach Danny Manning. “He was a presence inside in all three games and was productive on both ends of the court. To average a double-double and set career highs in points and rebounds in a tournament like the Wooden Legacy shows how his game has developed and we look forward to seeing him continue to improve.”

The honor is the first of Sarr’s career and the first ACC Player of the Week honor for a Demon Deacon since John Collins won the award twice during the 2016-17 season.The Demon Deacons (5-3) return to action on Wednesday with a trip to Penn State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Game time at the Bryce Jordan Center is 9:15 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.