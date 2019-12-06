Official Visit Weekend is Here
Wake Forest typically has one big recruiting weekend per cycle and that big weekend is here. Here is a look at the confirmed visitors who will be in Winston-Salem this weekend as the Deacs aim to s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news