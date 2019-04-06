

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest’s offense, using a specialized scoring system, posted a 55-45 win over the defense on Saturday afternoon at BB&T Field.

The offense was led by quarterback Jamie Newman who completed 15 of 18 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns while Sam Hartman connected on eight of 11 passes for 47 yards.

The offense was able to score points by gaining a first down or executing a play of 25 or more yards along with the standard points for a touchdown PAT and field goal. The defense accumulated points for each turnover, drive stop, forced fumble, and stopping a drive inside the 40-yard line.

Among the two-point plays that exceeded 25 yards were a 42-yard rush by running back DeAndre’ Delaney and a 35-yard run by Courtney McKinney. Newman connected on a 72-yard scoring pass to redshirt freshman A.T. Perry, a 29-yard pass to Sage Surratt and a 45-yard pass to Steve Claude.

The defense stopped eight drives and earned six points for a Kenneth Dicks III interception.

Linebackers Chase Monroe and Ja’Cquez Williams tied for the team lead with seven tackles apiece. True freshman defensive end Shamar McCollum led all players with three tackles for loss. Defense end Boogie Basham had a sack as did freshman Rondell Bothroyd.

“I think the offense got the better of it early, then the defense played well after that,” said head coach Dave Clawson. “We’re a little short-handed on defense, and I think that showed up. We got in more than 80 snaps, which was the goal. Most importantly, we stayed healthy. That’s the thing that always scares you to death with these spring games. That’s why more and more people don’t do them. We got good work in and came out of it pretty healthy. Now we just have to get guys back for fall camp.”

A crowd estimated at 3,500 attended the scrimmage on a beautiful sunny afternoon at BB&T Field.

“We had a really good crowd,” said Clawson. “We had a lot of our signees who were here. We had a lot of former players. It’s neat. You’re starting to build a program — those are all incremental steps. I’d guess this is the best crowd we’ve had at a spring game in my six years here. We appreciate all the people coming out. Now buy tickets and come to the games in the fall.”

Wake Forest will open the 2019 season on Friday, August 30 at BB&T Field against Utah State.