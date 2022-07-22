Notebook: Wake Forest at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE – All three Wake Forest players at ACC Kickoff were fifth-year players with two seasons of eligibility remaining, the product of having played one season under the four-game maximum and because the 2020 season doesn’t count against eligibility.

Quarterback Sam Hartman has made his intentions clear that this will be his final season as a Deacon barring something unforeseen; defensive end Rondelll Bothroyd feels the same way, while center Michael Jurgens is undecided.

“That’s the goal, I want to play really well this year and try to go to the NFL,” Bothroyd said. “I don’t really want to do another year of college football.”

That’s understandable, especially for a lineman. Bothroyd has endured one catastrophic injury and underwent surgery for another injury after last season; he’s looking to move forward and chase NFL dreams if all goes according to plan this season.

“Six years is a long time and if you have an opportunity to make money, there’s no way you turn that down unless there’s more money to be made,” Bothroyd said.

Jurgens’ future is a little further removed from his focus at this point.

“I’m not really thinking about it yet,” Jurgens said. “I think by the end of the year, that decision becomes – hopefully it’s not a hard decision, hopefully the right decision is apparent.”

Jurgens has started 21 of 23 games in the last two seasons at Wake Forest and was named to the Rimington Award watch list – given to the best center in college football – on Friday morning.

Here are a few other takeaways from Wake’s appearance at ACC Kickoff: