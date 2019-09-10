News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 21:52:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Nigel Williams, the newest Wake Forest commit, details his decision

Russell Johnson • DeaconsIllustrated
Recruiting Writer

It came down to two schools for Va. DB Nigel Williams, who went public with his commitment to the Demon Deacons on Monday evening. "It had always really come down UCLA and Wake Forest," said Willia...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}