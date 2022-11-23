Wake Forest’s participation in the NIL landscape of college athletics took another step on Wednesday.

A new NIL collective — Roll The Quad — has been formed with the financial backing of some ardent Wake Forest supporters.

It is simultaneously the most-significant development in NIL movement at Wake Forest and an attempt to establish more solid footing after previous attempts haven’t gained as much traction.

The founders group for Roll The Quad has some names you’ll recognize, both as supporters of Wake’s athletics programs and because some of their names on buildings at Wake Forest. They are: Bob McCreary, Ben Sutton, Mit Shah, David Couch, Alan Fox, Robert McCreary, Don Flow and Mike Drum.