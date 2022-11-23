New NIL collective launched for Wake Forest
Wake Forest’s participation in the NIL landscape of college athletics took another step on Wednesday.
A new NIL collective — Roll The Quad — has been formed with the financial backing of some ardent Wake Forest supporters.
It is simultaneously the most-significant development in NIL movement at Wake Forest and an attempt to establish more solid footing after previous attempts haven’t gained as much traction.
The founders group for Roll The Quad has some names you’ll recognize, both as supporters of Wake’s athletics programs and because some of their names on buildings at Wake Forest. They are: Bob McCreary, Ben Sutton, Mit Shah, David Couch, Alan Fox, Robert McCreary, Don Flow and Mike Drum.
This isn’t the first NIL launch focused on Wake Forest.
Top Hat Collective launched in April. Its most-recent activity was a late-September virtual speaker series on Twitter Spaces with current members of the men’s basketball team Daivien Williamson and Tyree Appleby, and former members LD Williams and Bobby Hoekstra.
That was the first activity for the collective since an early May event with Miles Lester, a fan favorite and walk-on guard for the basketball program.
In July, Wake Forest athletics partnered with Opendorse to launch “Official DEACTOWN NIL Marketplace of the Demon Deacons.” Each student-athlete at Wake Forest has a page where advertisers can arrange NIL deals.
Before the football season started, a football-only NIL collective was launched. Winston-Salem NIL Club is the name; the front page of the website says they’re at $1,090 per month, with the goal being $5,000.
Getting back to Roll The Quad — the idea is that with the backing of fervent supporters of the Deacons, there will be more sustainability to this newest venture.
More information about Roll The Quad will be available in the coming weeks.