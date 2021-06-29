New commit Bebie had a feeling about Wake Forest when he arrived on campus

Rocky River (Ohio) three-star linebacker Tommy Bebie had big plans for June visits after waiting more than a year to tour campuses and camp at schools. A car crash derailed those plans but after some healing he was able to get back on the field and compete at a Wake Forest camp, earn an offer and then commit to the Deacs staff. Bebie tells the story of how he ended up a future Deac with Deacons Illustrated.

The process of how he ended up at Wake Forest began in late spring when linebackers coach Greg Jones made contact with Bebie.

"Wake Forest started recruiting me two to three months ago and they wanted to get me on campus for a workout. That happened on June 25th," he said. "Coach Jones and I have a great relationship and he had been talking a lot with me and it was great to be coached by him on the camp and to get the offer."

Things worked out a little differently than planned though because Bebie was supposed to be on campus 20 days earlier. A car crash stopped that.

"I had all these visits scheduled for June and Wake Forest was supposed to be June 5th, but I was in a car crash and I had to shut everything down until I was 100-percent. I got there and was able to go to the Wake camp," he said.

When Bebie made the trip down from the Cleveland area to Winston-Salem he decided to take a late-night tour of the campus with his father and things seemed to click ahead of the camp.

"Everything about Wake Forest stood out to me, but the night before the camp we got in and decided to tour the campus at like 9:30 at night and I really liked what I saw and I had this vibe it was the place for me," Bebie said.

Flash forward to his workout for Coach Jones and things went according to the plan in Bebie's head this time.

"I got worked out by the staff and they had me at MIKE and WILL linebacker guarding some tight ends and running backs and doing some inside the box drills and outside the box drills and then I met with coach Clawson after the camp and he was really a guy I wanted to play for and he was real with me," he said.

Once he got the offer, it was a pretty fast process after that.

"My dad came with me on the visit and neither of us had ever seen Wake Forest before and we both fell in love with the place," Bebie said. "My mom did the virtual tour and loved it and my brothers were on board and very excited too."

Bebie has not decided if he will be an early enrollee or not yet, he is just enjoying the afterglow of his commitment.



