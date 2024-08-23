My Take: What Wake Forest is (and isn’t)

Taking an in-depth look at Ole Miss ahead of the Rebels' trip to Winston-Salem this weekend
Wake Forest will likely be without defensive end Jasheen Davis for the second straight week
Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest offensive player against UVA
Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest defensive player against UVA
Second game of the season, ACC opener, was a bad time to learn what would happen if Wake's veterans made mistakes
Taking an in-depth look at Ole Miss ahead of the Rebels' trip to Winston-Salem this weekend
Wake Forest will likely be without defensive end Jasheen Davis for the second straight week
Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest offensive player against UVA