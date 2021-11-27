My Take: Two games left, “great” accomplished
You can check off the box: Wake Forest’s football program has gone from good to great this season. Saturday’s 41-10 thrashing of Boston College puts the Deacons in next weekend’s ACC championship g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news