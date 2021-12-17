Mucius sinks Charlotte at buzzer

Mucius' shot swished home as the buzzer sounded, completing his 20-point effort and launching the senior forward sprinting to the other end of the court in a wild celebration.

The final play was a reprieve of sorts for Wake Forest, which led by as much as 19 in the first half and by 11, at 74-63, with 5:54 left.

Isaiah Mucius drilled a corner 3-pointer at the final buzzer off of a drive and kick by Alondes Williams to give Wake Forest an 82-79 win over Charlotte on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

Wake Forest saw its lead whittled away as it went cold from the field. The Deacons were 1-for-12 on 3-pointers before Mucius drilled two of them in the final 75 seconds.

Clyde Trapp, a Clemson transfer, hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute on the possession before Mucius' game-winner.

This was an incredible encore of a performance for Williams, who had a triple-double and 36 points in his last two games, respectively.

The Oklahoma transfer scored another 34 points, on 15-for-23 shooting, and had eight rebounds and seven assists, with two turnovers. In his last three games combined, Williams has 86 points on 31 of 53 shooting, with 29 rebounds, 20 assists and five turnovers.

The result gives Wake Forest its 11th win before the end of December for the first time since 2008, when the Deacons started the season 16-0 and reached No. 1 in the country.

The Deacons were again without Jake LaRavia, who missed a second game because of COVID-19 protocols. Robert McCray didn't play, either.