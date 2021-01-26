DeaconsIllustrated - Michigan DE Luiji Vilain finds a home in Winston-Salem

Exactly one week after entering the transfer portal, former Rivals100 Episcopal (Va.) and University of Michigan defensive end Luiji Vilain announced his intentions to transfer to Wake Forest.

Vilain was originally a member of the 2017 class, and struggled with health during his time in Ann Arbor. He totaled 11 tackles and 1 sack throughout three years.

He becomes the second former Wolverine to transfer to Wake Forest, joining RB Christian Turner.

