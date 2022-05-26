Megan Gebbia hired as Wake’s women’s basketball coach

Wake Forest has hired Megan Gebbia as its women’s basketball coach, concluding a roughly two-week search after the firing of Jen Hoover.

Gebbia comes to Wake Forest after being the head coach at American University for the last nine seasons, where she was 160-105 (106-49 in Patriot League) with three NCAA tournament appearances, including one this past season.

“I am so thankful and appreciative of the opportunity to be the head women's basketball coach at Wake Forest University," said Gebbia through a news release. “I'm very appreciative of (Wake Forest) President (Susan R.) Wente and (athletics director) John Currie for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream to coach in the premiere conference in the country and impact the lives of young women as we help them reach their full potential on and off the floor.”

Gebbia, 49, has been an assistant coach at Marist, Wright State, UMBC and American, where she started her coaching career as an assistant in 1995-96.

“Coach Gebbia is a renowned relationship builder who has created a positive team culture and consistent identity for her teams on and off the court while leading American to three regular season championships and three tournament championships in nine seasons,” Currie said through a news release.

Gebbia replaces Hoover, who was fired two weeks ago following a 16-17 (4-14 in ACC) season. Hoover was a star player for the Deacons for their first NCAA tournament appearance in 1988, and was their coach for the only other NCAA tournament berth in 2021.