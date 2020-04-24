News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-24 21:47:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Maryland DB intrigued by recent Wake Forest offer

Russell Johnson • DeaconsIllustrated
Recruiting Writer

While the majority of the rest of the world has slown down due to the Coronavirus, recruiting has not slown down. That includes recruiting in Winston-Salem, as the staff at Wake Forest continues to...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}