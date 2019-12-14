Manning picks up signature win with 80-78 victory over No. 23 Xavier
It was a rollercoaster of an afternoon for fans of the Demon Deacons.
With the No. 23 team in the country coming, it was already looking like a tall-task for Danny Manning's squad on Saturday.
That was before it was reported that Olivier Sarr, averaging nearly a double-double on the season, was out of the game with a concussion.
No one could have expected what would happen over the course of the next forty minutes.
Wake came out fighting, taking care of the ball early on, and despite another slow start from Childress, the Demon Deacons went into the locker room leading by nine, led by what would eventually be a career-high 26 points by Chaundree Brown.
The second half wasn't as clean as the first, but for as ineffective as Childress was in the first half, he was the complete and total opposite in the second half.
Childress finished the game with 22 points, and more importantly, went 10-12 from the free throw line.
Manning's squad will wrap up non-conference play next week against NC A&T, and then will get into conference play with matchups against Pitt and Florida State looming.
It is unknown currently how much more time Sarr will miss.