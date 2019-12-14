It was a rollercoaster of an afternoon for fans of the Demon Deacons.

With the No. 23 team in the country coming, it was already looking like a tall-task for Danny Manning's squad on Saturday.

That was before it was reported that Olivier Sarr, averaging nearly a double-double on the season, was out of the game with a concussion.

No one could have expected what would happen over the course of the next forty minutes.