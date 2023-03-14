Within a couple of hours of each other on Tuesday, second-year players Lucas Taylor and Robert McCray entered the transfer portal.

Neither departure registers as much of a shock.

Taylor started the first four games this season and was impressive defensively in the preseason. But he was rarely called upon again until Damari Monsanto’s season-ending injury late in the season. Between the Nov. 29 game at Wisconsin and the Feb. 25 game against Notre Dame (the first game without Monsanto), Taylor played once — which was four minutes against Appalachian State (when Monsanto didn’t play).

The 6-5, 195-pound Raleigh native played career-highs of 20 minutes in back-to-back losses to end the regular season, against Boston College and Syracuse.

McCray is a 6-4, 185-pounder who redshirted this past season. He’s a gifted athlete who offered glimpses of how translatable that was last season, but coach Steve Forbes said after the second game of the season that McCray would redshirt after conversations involving McCray and his family.

He’s from Columbia, S.C., and has three seasons of eligibility left.

Because this is the first time transferring for both, they’ll be immediately eligible at their next schools. It means half of Wake’s Class of 2021 has departed, leaving Englishmen Cameron Hildreth and Matthew Marsh.

Wake Forest previously did not have an open scholarship spot — the maximum is 13 — for next season. Now the Deacons have two.