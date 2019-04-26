WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Yesterday (Apr. 25), Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, Rep. Derwin Montgomery, D-Forsyth, and Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth sponsored a bill in the General Assembly to support the creation of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial as a destination that honors and recognizes Sgt. Lawrence Joel and the hundreds of Forsyth County veterans who gave their lives in service to our country.

The Memorial – proposed in partnership by Wake Forest University as the owner of the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the War Memorial Foundation and the LJVM Community Advisory Committee – would serve as a place for reflection and remembrance, and to educate and inspire future generations by telling stories of bravery, heroism and sacrifice.

“This will be a truly unprecedented Veterans Memorial for our community,” said Lt. Col. USMC (Retired) Scott A. Matthews, the chairman of the War Memorial Foundation/Carolina Field of Honor. “The synergy and energy that this Memorial will resonate, not only with the Carolina Field of Honor, but with the other Veterans Memorials throughout our state is beyond compare.”

Wake Forest University is planning major renovations to the current LJVM Coliseum, where the Memorial would be located. A new main entrance to the Coliseum will be named Veterans Plaza in tribute to each of the five branches of the military. Veterans Plaza will be the home of a special monument that recognizes and honors all Forsyth County veterans who died while serving their country.

Veterans Plaza will be a beautiful, welcoming space of honor, providing visitors opportunities for both engagement and quiet reflection. The Plaza’s proximity to the Coliseum will provide exposure to the Memorial for the hundreds of thousands of guests who visit the Coliseum each year.

The Memorial will include landscaped areas designed to provide opportunities for quiet contemplation and gathering. The Memorial – which will feature five fingers, each representing one of the branches of the military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard) – will be highlighted by bronze soldiers standing guard around the perimeter of the Memorial. A pentagonal shaped, black granite monument featuring the names of the nearly 500 Forsyth County veterans who have died while serving their country as well as a Battle Cross, symbolic of loss and mourning for fallen comrades, will be the highlighted features. Visitors will be able to gather around the monument to read the names, pay their respects, or make a “rubbing” of the name of a loved one to commemorate their sacrifice.

The Lawrence Joel Lobby of the Coliseum will feature an oversized statue of Sgt. Joel situated beneath a banner representing the Medal of Honor. Medal of Honor Hall will serve to educate visitors about the significance of the Medal of Honor and its recipients while inspiring them with the heroic stories of Sgt. Joel and fellow Winston-Salem native Pvt. Henry Johnson as well as the other 33 Medal of Honor recipients who were either born in or entered military service in North Carolina. Medal of Honor Hall will include display cases filled with memorabilia and artifacts and a large touch screen interactive display with videos, photos, articles and more.

Located inside the Coliseum, the Hall of Heroes will be designed to pay homage to the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Flooded with daylight, the Hall of Heroes will feature large banners suspended overhead representing each branch of the military, as well as large replicas of each branch’s seal. Included in the Hall of Heroes will be a tribute to Wake Forest University alumni who are serving or have served in the military.

The Memorial’s strong educational component will make it a popular field trip destination for students of all ages. It will attract teachers and educators from across North Carolina with opportunities for students to learn about the bravery and sacrifices of local veterans, to ascertain a deeper appreciation of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, and to inspire with the heroic stories of Sgt. Joel, Pvt. Johnson and the other Medal of Honor recipients. The Memorial’s story of bravery, sacrifice, heroism, honor and unity will educate the hundreds of thousands of visitors who will pass through it each year on their way to music concerts, basketball games, plays, conferences, and other special events.

Since purchasing the Coliseum from the City of Winston-Salem in 2013, Wake Forest has maintained a strong commitment to enhancing the way in which both Sgt. Joel and the fallen Forsyth County veterans are honored and memorialized. Wake Forest has collaborated with local and regional community and business leaders, veterans, and retired military personnel to advise and provide input on the plans. The goal has been to create a destination that not only honors Sgt. Joel and the veterans, but also bridges gaps and brings our community together.

Wake Forest has maintained an ongoing dialogue with the Joel Family by soliciting their input and keeping them abreast of the plans for the Memorial. The Memorial will help fulfill the desire of Sgt. Joel’s family to honor his military legacy by sharing his story of bravery, heroism and unity.