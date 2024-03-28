Wake Forest is losing at least one starter from this season’s team.

Kevin Miller entered the transfer portal on Thursday. He spent one season at Wake Forest, having transferred in from Central Michigan.

Miller started all 35 games for the Deacons. He was second on the team in scoring (15.6) and led Wake Forest with 3.5 assists per game. The 6-foot, 175-pounder shot 46.4% from the field and 36.9% on 3-pointers.

He was Wake’s leading scorer in its NIT win over Appalachian State, scoring a career-high 31 points on 9-for-14 shooting. Miller also had three assists and no turnovers in that game; it was only his third turnover-free game of the season.

As a freshman at Central Michigan two seasons ago, Miller was on the all-freshman MAC team and led the Chippewas in scoring (13.1) for a team that was 7-23. He only played four games as a sophomore at Central Michigan because of a knee injury.

Miller is the fourth Deacon to enter the portal in the last 11 days. Damari Monsanto and Jao Ituka both entered last week, and freshman Aaron Clark entered on Wednesday.