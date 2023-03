Juke Harris committed to the Deacons on Friday evening at Salisbury High School. The combo guard was offered last summer and has made several treks to Wake Forest — including one official visit in January — from his hometown, which is less than 45 minutes of a drive.

Wake Forest secured a commitment from the guard who’s been atop the priority list in the Class of 2024.

Harris had a final six of Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Miami, Tennessee, LSU and Kansas. He also took official visits to Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

The 6-6, 175-pounder has a wiry frame and is a creative finisher at the basket. In February, he told Deacons Illustrated how much Wake’s system appealed to him and how much of a fit he thought he’d be.

At No. 37 overall in the Rivals150, he’s the highest-ranked player to commit to Wake Forest since Jaylen Hoard, who was the No. 27 player in the Class of 2018.

Harris is the second commit of the class for the Deacons, who have had 6-5 wing Bryson Cokley committed since late October.