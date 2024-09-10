PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTU1NVdENEs2NkcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Jasheen Davis ‘doubtful’ to play against Ole Miss

Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
Publisher
Wake’s best defensive end missed last week’s game against Virginia and is unlikely to suit up this weekend

Jasheen Davis is unlikely to play against Ole Miss.
WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest was without its best defensive end against Virginia and likely will be without him against No. 5 Mississippi this week, too.

Jasheen Davis was a surprise inactive player — at least, to those outside of the program — when he was not in pads during warmups about 90 minutes before kickoff against Virginia on Saturday night. The senior did not appear to suffer an injury in the season opener, when he had a sack against N.C. A&T, and was listed on last week’s depth chart as a starter in his normal spot.

He is listed in the same spot this week, but coach Dave Clawson said he’s unlikely to play.

“We’re still hoping,” Clawson said of Davis’ prospects to play. “He tried to go (Monday) and didn’t feel great and we’re hoping he’ll try to go (Wednesday).”

Part of the calculus here, as it’s mid-September and two games into a 12-game season, is not rushing Davis back and risking further injury. He has led Wake Forest in sacks and tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons, and is fourth all-time in career sacks (21) for the Deacons.

Wake Forest has the first of two off weeks after the Ole Miss game.

“It just might be a point with him of, ‘Hey, shut him down, let him get through the bye week and hopefully have him healthy for the last nine games,’” Clawson said.

On the sidelines during Saturday night’s game, Davis wasn’t wearing anything that would indicate what body part is injured — i.e. there wasn’t a walking boot, cast or sling, etc.

Durability has not previously been a concern for the 6-3, 270-pounder; he had played in 38 straight games, last missing the second game of the 2021 season.

In place of Davis, BJ Williams started against Virginia. He had three tackles, 0.5 TFLs and a QB hurry.

