WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest was without its best defensive end against Virginia and likely will be without him against No. 5 Mississippi this week, too.

Jasheen Davis was a surprise inactive player — at least, to those outside of the program — when he was not in pads during warmups about 90 minutes before kickoff against Virginia on Saturday night. The senior did not appear to suffer an injury in the season opener, when he had a sack against N.C. A&T, and was listed on last week’s depth chart as a starter in his normal spot.

He is listed in the same spot this week, but coach Dave Clawson said he’s unlikely to play.

“We’re still hoping,” Clawson said of Davis’ prospects to play. “He tried to go (Monday) and didn’t feel great and we’re hoping he’ll try to go (Wednesday).”

Part of the calculus here, as it’s mid-September and two games into a 12-game season, is not rushing Davis back and risking further injury. He has led Wake Forest in sacks and tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons, and is fourth all-time in career sacks (21) for the Deacons.

Wake Forest has the first of two off weeks after the Ole Miss game.

“It just might be a point with him of, ‘Hey, shut him down, let him get through the bye week and hopefully have him healthy for the last nine games,’” Clawson said.

On the sidelines during Saturday night’s game, Davis wasn’t wearing anything that would indicate what body part is injured — i.e. there wasn’t a walking boot, cast or sling, etc.

Durability has not previously been a concern for the 6-3, 270-pounder; he had played in 38 straight games, last missing the second game of the 2021 season.

In place of Davis, BJ Williams started against Virginia. He had three tackles, 0.5 TFLs and a QB hurry.