Jaquarii Roberson headed to NFL, won't play in Gator Bowl

Jaquarii Roberson will not play in this week's Gator Bowl and will enter the NFL draft, forgoing his final season of eligibility.

It's a significant loss for the Deacons, who play Rutgers on Friday at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville, Fla. But it shouldn't be an unexpected one.

Roberson broke out last season during the pandemic-mired season, and proved this season that he wasn't a one-season wonder. In the past two seasons combined, Roberson had 133 catches for 2,004 yards and 16 touchdowns, coming in 22 games.

In Roberson's absence, Ke'Shawn Williams is likely to start the Gator Bowl at slot receiver. Williams is a second-year player who shined in spots behind Roberson this season and has been earning rave reviews as the next star in Wake's offense, which has produced some stars at slot receiver in the past few seasons (Greg Dortch and Kendall Hinton are both on NFL rosters).