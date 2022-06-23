Jake LaRavia drafted 19th overall

Jake LaRavia is the first Wake Forest player to be picked in the NBA Draft since John Collins in 2017 – and he was picked 19th overall, just like Collins was five years ago.

LaRavia was picked 19th overall on Thursday night by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’ll reportedly be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a draft-night trade.

LaRavia came to Wake Forest for one season after spending his first two seasons at Indiana State. He was a second-team All-ACC selection after averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Deacons.

The 6-8 wing saw his draft profile soar in the past few months, displaying lethal shooting out to and beyond the 3-point line, foot speed to be able to guard smaller, quicker players, and passing acumen to create shots for teammates.

LaRavia goes to a Grizzlies team that lost in a conference semifinal series to eventual champion Golden State, and a franchise that has a bright future with star guard Ja Morant at the helm.