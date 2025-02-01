It all adds up for Deacons

WINSTON-SALEM – The timing was just right for Wake Forest to have the ball in Hunter Sallis’ hands for big shots.

That it happened twice down the stretch was double the pleasure for the Deacons on Saturday afternoon against Pittsburgh.

“When I (saw) they went into the zone, I definitely knew I’d see some open ones,” Sallis said. “That was a big thing I was thinking, especially that last 3.”

Sallis drained both late jumpers and Wake Forest pulled out a 76-74 victory at Joel Coliseum.

He took only 11 shots in the game, his final attempt breaking a tie with less than two minutes left.

“I wanted him to take that shot,” coach Steve Forbes said. “I think the team does, too.”

It helped that Ty-Laur Johnson, who had a splendid second half, took repeated trips to the free-throw line in the waning seconds.

It all added to ending Wake’s first two-game losing streak of the season following setbacks to nationally ranked Duke and Louisville.

Cameron Hildreth poured in 24 points, Johnson racked up 16 and Sallis finished with 13 for Deacons (16-6, 8-3 ACC)

Sallis hit back-to-back jumpers, the latter a 3 from the left wing to put the Deacons ahead at 68-65 with 1:53 to go. He had missed his first four 3s.

“He made the one that counted that we really needed,” Forbes said. “Credit to Ty for having the maturity to do that (and find Sallis with a pass).”

Sallis, who sat out after two early fouls, was coming off a season-low 24 minutes in the Louisville game, when he was ejected for two technical fouls.

“He didn’t play a lot against Louisville … so he was pretty fresh,” Forbes said.

Johnson did his part on the key sequence, passing up what looked like an open opportunity.

“Pass up a good shot to get a great shot,” Johnson said.

Sallis was ready with plenty of space between the closest defender.

“When Ty has the ball, just always be ready for it,” he said. “He’ll throw it to you whenever. … I feel like a lot of times this year I haven’t been that open, so I was definitely surprised. Just got to knock it down.”