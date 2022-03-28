Isaiah Mucius will test NBA waters, maintain eligibility

Isaiah Mucius announced Monday evening that he is entering the NBA draft process – but still maintaining his eligibility in case he decides to return for a fifth season.

The first domino of decisions for Wake Forest’s seniors has fallen – though there’s a chance it could be picked back up.

Mucius has played in 117 games for the Deacons in the last four years, as the last remaining member of a lauded Class of 2018 recruiting haul under Danny Manning. He scored 971 points in his career.

It’s worth remembering that Mucius did not enter the transfer portal when Steve Forbes took over as coach – one of two scholarship players who didn’t when Forbes was hired in 2020 – nor did he leave in the roster reshuffle last offseason.

The 6-8 wing played as a forward in his first two seasons, but transitioned to more of a wing role under Forbes. Mucius became a strong perimeter defender this past season, and made more 3s (71) than he made in his first three seasons combined (64).

Mucius is one of three seniors – Dallas Walton and Daivien Williamson are the others – who could return to Wake Forest for another season because they’ve only used three seasons of eligibility. Walton and Williamson are expected to announce their intentions soon.

Also on the horizon is Jake LaRavia’s decision on whether he’ll enter the NBA draft process. The junior forward has landed in the second round of some mock drafts.