Isaiah Mucius remaining in NBA draft

Isaiah Mucius has removed any questions of whether he'll return to Wake Forest by announcing that he's remaining in the NBA draft process.

The 6-8, 205-pounder grew into a well-defined role this past season, the first time in his college career that he was asked to play on the wing more than he played inside.

As a result, Mucius made a team-high 71 3-pointers (of 197, for 36%), which was more than he made in his first three seasons combined.

The other area in which Mucius shined this past season was on the defensive end: The fourth-year wing was finally able to harness his defensive prowess and earned assignments against opposing teams' best guards and wings throughout the season.

Mucius averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this past season. He came up 29 points shy of scoring 1,000 in his Deacons career.

Mucius was the last player at Wake Forest who was recruited by former coach Danny Manning and his staff, signing as a 4-star player in the Class of 2018.

When the coaching change occurred in 2020, Mucius was one of two scholarship players -- the other being Tariq Ingraham -- who did not enter the transfer portal.