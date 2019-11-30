Instant Analysis: Wake pull off second-half comeback, lose in OT 39-30
The first half was not pretty for the Demon Deacons.
Turnovers and mistakes were the story for the first thirty minutes.
Jamie Newman threw two INT's, and fumbled deep in Wake territory.
For as bad as Wake played, they saw themselves down just 17-6 at the half.
After Newman was forced out with an injury, Sam Hartman filled in admirably, leading the comeback and finishing just six yards short of what would have been the ninth win of the season for the Deacs.
Wake will now await their bowl fate, as they watch the Cavaliers of UVA take on Clemson in the ACC Championship next week.
Let's get to two quick thoughts as the Deacs look to move forward and finish with their ninth win come bowl season.
1. A tale of two halves is an understatement.. but the turnovers were the real story
It wasn't ugly from a stat standpoint in the first-half, for those who may have been celebrating the holiday weekend with the family.
The saying "numbers never lie" was proved temporarily a myth in the first half of today's matchup against a Syracuse team that went into the matchup with a record of 4-7.
Missed assignments defensively were happening on a regular basis. Newman had multiple turnovers, including a fumble deep in Wake territory. For someone that had been so consistent all season, Newman was pressing like he did in the Clemson game.
After Newman was forced out of the game with an injury, Hartman came into the game, and made the plays needed to get back in the game.
Hartman finished the game 25-42, for 342 yards and 2 touchdowns, to go along with 2 interceptions.
The discipline on the defensive side of the ball improved as well, but was still far from what fans of the program have come to expect, especially against an opponent at Syracuse's level.
Turnovers did them in, though.
There were a grand total of five of them on Saturday afternoon, and the fifth one ended up costing them the game, and any chance at an Orange Bowl bid.
2. Donavon Greene is going to be a difference maker going forward
Coming into the game, freshman wide receiver Donavon Greene had three catches for 48 yards, and no touchdowns.
The new redshirt rule allows players to play in four games without losing their eligibility. Greene had played in just two of his four.
He made the most of his third, finishing the game with 7 catches for 172 yards, to go along with the 75-yard touchdown.
The injuries to Surratt and Washington hurt the team greatly, but Greene made the most of his chances. He's quickly become an impact player, and will play an important role for the offense regardless of who the opponent ends up being.