The first half was not pretty for the Demon Deacons.

Turnovers and mistakes were the story for the first thirty minutes.

Jamie Newman threw two INT's, and fumbled deep in Wake territory.

For as bad as Wake played, they saw themselves down just 17-6 at the half.

After Newman was forced out with an injury, Sam Hartman filled in admirably, leading the comeback and finishing just six yards short of what would have been the ninth win of the season for the Deacs.

Wake will now await their bowl fate, as they watch the Cavaliers of UVA take on Clemson in the ACC Championship next week.

Let's get to two quick thoughts as the Deacs look to move forward and finish with their ninth win come bowl season.