DeaconsIllustrated - Instant Analysis: Deacs do what they need to, defeat Campbell 66-14

1. The duo of Christian Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker make Wake a dangerous team moving forward

Kenneth Walker showed flashes on several occasions last season as a true freshman. The poor Golden Flashes of Kent State, the other main suitor for Walker when he was in high school. Walker showed his ability as a one-cut runner on Friday night, as he threw in some moves that Demon Deacons fans hadn't yet seen from him. Walker rarely goes down on first contact. The importance of that cannot be overstated, especially with the OL he is playing behind currently. as they continue to gain experience, it is important both Beal-Smith and Walker showcase their abilities. Speaking of Beal-Smith, he also looked rejuvenated on Friday night. Added burst, increased vision, you name it Beal-Smith showed it on his way to a three TD night. The duo combined for over 230 yards, 4 touchdowns, and averaged 7.6 YPC.

2. A.T. Perry has emerged as the No. 1 target in the passing game

Going into the season, all of the questions were about the offense. How would they replace Surratt? What would they do without Jamie Newman? What about Freudenthal? Enter A.T. Perry. The redshirt sophomore finished the game with five catches (about half of Wake's completions) for 81 yards, including a 40-yard bomb early on. Hartman found a rhythym that was neccesary for Wake to pull away the way they did, and Perry was a big reason for that. Crisp routes, great hands, and the ability to get separation were all on display against Campbell. If he is able to follow the performance up with anything similar moving forward, Hartman will have his go-to guy. Keep an eye on Donavon Greene, too. Greene finished the game with two catches for 40 yards, but also had a 96-yard KOR in the game as well.

3. Boogie Basham is still Boogie Basham

Watching the game on Friday night without even having a clue who No. 9 on defense is, by about halftime it became clear he was the best player on the field by a long-stretch. Basham opted to return in an attempt to settle some unfinished business in Winston-Salem, and though the team has struggled so far this season, Basham has not. Constant pressure on the QB. Chasing down RB's and other ball carriers. Getting off his blocks consistently. Basham was making plays the not very many others in the conference could. As the remainder of the schedule looms, the defense is going to need Basham to continue showing 1st round flashes, as his efforts could keep them in games late.

4. The schedule is about to get much tougher, but the rescheduling of the ND game completely changed the outlook of the season